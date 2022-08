Keke was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Keke was looking to make his preseason debut for his new team after a three-year stint in Green Bay, but will have to clear COVID-19 protocols in order to hit the field. Keke had 54 tackles and 6.5 sacks during his 41 games with the Packers, and is part of a formidable group of defensive ends that includes J.J. Watt, Zach Allen and Cameron Thomas.