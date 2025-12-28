Crawford (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Crawford appeared to sustain the injury in the second quarter and is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. With Budda Baker (concussion) inactive, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson will step into a larger role in the secondary for as long as Crawford is out of the game.