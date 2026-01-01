The Cardinals placed Crawford (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Crawford was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams due to an ankle injury, and his placement on IR was a procedural move to open up a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster for Austin Keys, who was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Crawford -- who the Cardinals selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft -- finished his first NFL regular season with 20 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defense across 15 games (one start) while contributing on both special teams and in the secondary.