Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals placed Crawford (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Crawford was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Rams due to an ankle injury, and his placement on IR was a procedural move to open up a spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster for Austin Keys, who was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Crawford -- who the Cardinals selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft -- finished his first NFL regular season with 20 tackles (11 solo) and one pass defense across 15 games (one start) while contributing on both special teams and in the secondary.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Won't play in Week 18•
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Green light to play Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Back in action•
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Unavailable for Week 7•
-
Cardinals' Kitan Crawford: Links up with Cardinals in Round 7•