Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that Crawford (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Crawford sustained an ankle injury in the Week 17 loss to the Bengals and is now in line to miss Arizona's season finale. The rookie safety from Nevada appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals, recording 20 total tackles and one pass defensed while contributing both defensively (142 snaps) and on special teams (319 snaps).