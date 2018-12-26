The Cardinals placed Cunningham (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The offensive tackle will be shuttered for the season after picking up the foot injury in the Week 16 loss to the Rams. Safety D.J. Swearinger, who was claimed off waivers from the Redskins, will fill Cunningham's spot on the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories