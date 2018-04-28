Cardinals' Korey Cunningham: Seventh-round pick for Arizona

The Cardinals selected Cunningham in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 254th overall.

Cunningham (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) is a raw lineman who might need to play guard and ideally in a zone-blocking setup, but the Cardinals were understandably drawn toward him due to his rare athleticism. Cunningham boasts a 4.9-second 40-yard dash and freakish 35.5-inch vertical, so it's easy to imagine a high ceiling if his skill set comes around.