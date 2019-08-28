Cardinals' Korey Cunningham: Trade to Patriots imminent
Cunningham is expected to be traded to the Patriots from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Cunningham will likely make New England's 53-man roster as a swing tackle, decreasing the chances that Cole Cronston, Dan Skipper, Martez Ivey and Tyree St. Louis stick with the team. The 2018 seventh-round pick showed flashes of potential last season across six starts in Arizona.
