Cunningham is expected to be traded to the Patriots from the Cardinals in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Cunningham will likely make New England's 53-man roster as a swing tackle, decreasing the chances that Cole Cronston, Dan Skipper, Martez Ivey and Tyree St. Louis stick with the team. The 2018 seventh-round pick showed flashes of potential last season across six starts in Arizona.