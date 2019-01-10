Cunningham underwent surgery to address his foot injury, according to his personal Twitter account.

Cunningham sustained an undisclosed foot injury during a Week 16 loss to the Rams, the severity of which cause him to miss the final game of his rookie season on injured reserve. His resulting surgical procedure appears to have been a complete success, and Cunningham now begins his recovery process. The 2018 seventh-round pick will work to heal up in time to participate unhindered in offseason workouts.

