The Cardinals and Barnes agreed to terms of a one-year contract Saturday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After notching at least 80 tackles in both of his first two campaigns as a pro, Barnes managed just six appearances last season due to a variety of injuries, most notably an ankle issue Week 1 that forced a lengthy stay on IR. The Packers didn't extend a qualifying offer or tender to Barnes as a restricted free agent this offseason, so he was free to sign anywhere. Upon joining the Cardinals, he'll serve as depth at inside linebacker behind Zaven Collins (calf), Isaiah Simmons and Kyzir White.