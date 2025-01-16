Barnes finished the 2024 season with 35 total tackles (19 solo), including 2.0 sacks, over 17 games.

Barnes was able to appear in all 17 games with Arizona this season, spending the majority of his time operating as a special-teams option. The linebacker was able to notch a career-high 2.0 sacks while playing 201 total defensive snaps. Barnes will end the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and he'll likely have no trouble finding another suitor in 2025.