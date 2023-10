Barnes (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old linebacker out of UCLA suffered a hamstring injury during the Cardinals' Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive Sunday. Victor Dimukeje is expected to see an increased workload as a rotational linebacker in Barnes' stead.