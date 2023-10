Wallace posted eight tackles (four solo) in a Week 4 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Wallace finished second on Arizona in stops behind Ezekiel Turner. The safety has logged either seven or eight tackles in each of his four games this season, and he's already at a career-best 30 stops through four weeks. Wallace is working as a full-time starter for the first time after serving mostly in a depth role for the Eagles over his first three NFL campaigns.