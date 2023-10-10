Wallace recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and one interception in the Cardinals' 34-20 loss to the Bengals in Week 5.

Wallace's 10 tackles were his season high and brings his yearly total up to 40 (23 solo). Also, his pick via Joe Burrow marked his first takeaway of the season and fourth pass deflection. The safety has not missed a snap since Week 2 and will look to carry Sunday's momentum into the Cards' next game versus the Seahawks.