Murray (arm) was able to return to Sunday's season finale against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Murray couldn't guide his team to a comeback after returning in the fourth quarter, but he raised his passing total for the game to 324 yards, giving the rookie first overall pick 3,721 passing yards for the season.

