Murray (ankle) wasn't in attendance for Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said last week that Murray didn't necessarily need to practice in order to play, but after the quarterback ended up sitting out the team's Week 9 win over the 49ers, it's possible the team's stance may have changed. If that's the case, Murray may need to get on the field in some capacity Friday for the Cardinals and fantasy managers alike to be optimistic that he'll be available Sunday against the Panthers. If Murray's sprained left ankle keeps him sidelined for a second straight game, Colt McCoy would pick up another start at quarterback.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Making progress with ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Status uncertain for Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Logging first absence of career•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Looks bound for first career absence•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Trending toward Week 9 absence•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Game-day call for Week 9•