Murray completed 21 of 26 pass attempts for 283 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Dolphins. He also carried 11 times for 106 yards and another touchdown in the 34-31 loss.

The defeat was no fault of Murray's, as he averaged a healthy 10.9 yards per attempt and completed 81 percent of his passes. He threw touchdown passes to three different receivers and added another one on the ground as he racked up a new career high in rushing yards. Perhaps his only misstep was a fumble that was returned for a touchdown on the first drive of the game, which ultimately made the difference in a narrow loss. Coming off perhaps his most complete performance of the season, Murray will look to keep it up next Sunday against the Bills.