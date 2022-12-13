Murray was diagnosed Tuesday with a season-ending torn ACL after suffering the left knee injury during Monday's 27-13 loss to New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murray tried to scramble on the third play of Monday's game and fell to the turf while attempting to cut. The non-contact injury immediately sparked speculation that the quarterback tore his ACL, which has been confirmed through his MRI. He was carted to the locker room and replaced by Colt McCoy, who played admirably until a game-sealing interception late in the fourth quarter. Murray will now turn his sights on rehabbing ahead of 2023 campaign, while McCoy looks poised to start Arizona's final four games of the season. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick will finish his fourth NFL campaign with 2,368 passing yards (66 percent completion), 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also ran 67 times for 418 yards and three additional scores.