Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray put on some weight during the offseason, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 207 pounds, Murray has the same approximate body type as division rival Russell Wilson. The second-year pro may be the shortest starting quarterback in the league, but his ability to withstand hits doesn't seem to be a major point of concern. While their offensive line remains a potential weak point, the Cardinals could take a big step forward on offense with DeAndre Hopkins climbing aboard for Year 2 of the Kingsbury/Murray project.