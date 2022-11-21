Murray (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game versus the 49ers in Mexico City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray has been tending to a hamstring injury for two weeks running, which has capped his reps in the five sessions in which he was able to participate. While the Cardinals considered him a game-time decision ahead of the last two contests, he had less than a 50/50 chance to play both times and ended up among the team's inactives. Murray again will hand over the offense to backup quarterback Colt McCoy, who dealt with a knee issue during Week 11 prep. However, with back-to-back full practices behind him, McCoy will look to continue his decent work from a Week 10 win at the Rams (238 yards and one touchdown on 70.3 percent passing).