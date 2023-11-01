Murray (knee) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

For a second consecutive week, Murray doesn't have any practice limitations, but his on-field work continues to occur solely with members of the Cardinals' practice squad, per Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com. Meanwhile, rookie fifth-round pick Clayton Tune took snaps from starting center Hjalte Froholdt, and practice-squad QB Jeff Driskel also threw passes to players on the team's active roster. There's a chance Murray progresses enough to prove to Arizona's coaches, trainers and medical personnel that he's good to go for Sunday's game at Cleveland. Coach Jonathan Gannon even told Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com on Wednesday that Murray is "fired up" and "ready to go." Still, Tune appears to be getting the reps consistent with who will get the start this weekend, leaving Murray somewhat behind the eight ball.