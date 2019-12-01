Murray (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray made an appearance on the Cardinals' injury report Friday as a full participant but nonetheless was listed as questionable for Week 13 due to a hamstring issue. The team revealed its hand Saturday when it didn't stop the Lions from plucking QB Kyle Sloter from the practice squad. Still, Murray's availability came down to the release of inactives Sunday afternoon. He'll aim to produce against a Rams defense that has given up 248.6 yards per game and an 18:7 TD:INT to quarterbacks in 11 contests this season.