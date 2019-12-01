Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Available Sunday, as expected
Murray (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Murray made an appearance on the Cardinals' injury report Friday as a full participant but nonetheless was listed as questionable for Week 13 due to a hamstring issue. The team revealed its hand Saturday when it didn't stop the Lions from plucking QB Kyle Sloter from the practice squad. Still, Murray's availability came down to the release of inactives Sunday afternoon. He'll aim to produce against a Rams defense that has given up 248.6 yards per game and an 18:7 TD:INT to quarterbacks in 11 contests this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Set to start Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Produces three TDs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Pair of scores in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Solid effort in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...