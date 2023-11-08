Murray (knee) isn't listed on the Cardinals' first Week 10 injury report Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

As he was on four of the team's previous six practice reports, Murray wasn't included among his injured teammates. And on the other two, he was listed as a full participant to begin prep for both Weeks 8 and 9. The Cardinals officially activated Murray from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, and his listing one day later indicates he's just about in the clear to play for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee Dec. 12 of last season. How Arizona lists him Friday, if at all, could be the final indicator that he'll be available Sunday against the Falcons.