default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Murray (foot) returned to Sunday's game versus the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray made a brief exit in the third quarter due to a foot injury but was able to get back on the field in short order. He'll look to build upon the 194 yards on 19-for-25 passing and 25 yards and a TD on four carries that he'd put together at the time of his departure.

More News