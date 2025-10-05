Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Back in Sunday's contest
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murray (foot) returned to Sunday's game versus the Titans, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray made a brief exit in the third quarter due to a foot injury but was able to get back on the field in short order. He'll look to build upon the 194 yards on 19-for-25 passing and 25 yards and a TD on four carries that he'd put together at the time of his departure.
