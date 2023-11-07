The Cardinals activated Murray (knee) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Murray thus is one step closer as he seeks to return from the torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered Dec. 12 of last season. In the past two weeks, he was considered doubtful to play Week 8 and questionable to suit up Week 9, but on both occasions, Arizona didn't activate him. He was listed as a full participant on the first injury reports of both weeks before being removed entirely thereafter, so it'll be interesting to see his activity level once the Cardinals take the field Wednesday. In the end, Murray seems as if he'll be available Sunday against the Falcons.