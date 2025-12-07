Murray (foot) might never play for the Cardinals again, with the team treating him like the Broncos did with Russell Wilson a couple of seasons ago, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.

Many have speculated that this might be Murray's fate, given that he wasn't initially expected to have a lengthy absence and then ended up on IR. The Cardinals will have an interesting offseason discussion, to say the least. Will they use a potential top-10 pick on a quarterback, or shop for another veteran, or even bring back Jacoby Brissett? Brissett meanwhile will remain the starter the rest of this season.