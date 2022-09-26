Murray completed 37 of 58 passes for 314 yards without a touchdown or interception in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams. He also gained eight yards on two carries.

The attempts and completions were both career highs for Murray, but he averaged only 5.4 yards per attempt and the volume didn't result in much offense. The Cardinals' offense has mostly struggled to begin the season aside from last week's second-half comeback against the Raiders, leaving Murray with a pedestrian 3:1 TD:INT heading into a Week 4 tilt against the Panthers.