Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that Murray (knee) or Clayton Tune will be the Cardinals' starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Cleveland, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

After Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Ravens, Gannon relayed to Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that Joshua Dobbs would remain the team's starter Week 9. However, after watching video of that game, Gannon is making the switch to one of Arizona's other two QBs, per Urban. Murray is in the final stages of his recovery from last season's torn ACL and even was removed from the Cardinals' injury report last Thursday, so how he fares in practice Wednesday through Friday likely will be the determining factor for his chances to make his season debut Sunday.