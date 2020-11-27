Murray (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Murray upgraded to full participation at Friday's practice after logging limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. It's still possible the AC joint injury has some impact on his performance, but the Cardinals don't seem too worried about it, nor did Murray when he was asked about his shoulder after last week's loss to Seattle. He's locked in as one of the top fantasy options at QB, with his running ability creating A+ upside even when Murray is imperfect as a passer.