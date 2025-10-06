Coach Jonathan Gannon said Monday that the Cardinals will "see how the week goes" after Murray emerged from Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Titans with a foot injury, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.

Murray missed three offensive snaps in the third quarter of Sunday's game due to a listed foot injury, but he was able to return and finished with 220 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions on 23-for-31 passing, four carries for 25 yards and a TD and a lost fumble. It marked the first time in five contests this season in which he didn't toss for a touchdown, and he now has four turnovers (three INTs and the fumble) on the campaign. The Cardinals will kick off preparations for Sunday's road matchup with the Colts on Wednesday, at which point Murray's status for Week 6 may begin to come into focus.