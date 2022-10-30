Murray completed 31 of 44 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Cardinals' 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 36 yards and fumbled once but recovered.

The Cardinals played from behind throughout the contest, so Murray was able to put together a solid performance via sheer volume and some solid runs after catch from his receivers. He unsurprisingly focused the most on DeAndre Hopkins, who he connected with on 12 of 13 targets for 159 yards and a six-yard, second-quarter touchdown. Murray's other pair of scoring tosses went to Zach Ertz (eight yards) and Rondale Moore (38 yards), giving the star signal-caller his first three-touchdown tally through the air this season. Murray's 300-yard effort was his first since Week 3 as well, and despite the fact he couldn't put Arizona in position to tie the game when he was sacked on back-to-back plays on the Cardinals' final possession, he'll have some momentum going into a Week 9 NFC West clash against the Seahawks.