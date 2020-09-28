Murray completed 23 of 35 pass attempts for 270 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions Sunday against the Lions. He also carried five times for 29 yards and a touchdown in the 26-23 loss.

Murray completed 66 percent of his passes, but two interceptions on his opening three drives put his team in an early hole. He completed a pair of touchdowns to Andy Isabella and scored his fourth rushing touchdown in three games, but it ultimately wasn't enough to win after his early struggles. Murray had been excellent as both a passer and a runner in the first two games of the season and will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Panthers.