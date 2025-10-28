Murray (foot) was on the field for Tuesday's bonus practice session and was spotted throwing passes to the Cardinals' main receiving options, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Drake notes that Murray hasn't been throwing to members of Arizona's first-team offense in practices for weeks while he's been managing a foot sprain, but his presence on the field Tuesday is an indication that he's in a much better spot physically coming out of Arizona's Week 8 bye. Head coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged as much following the unofficial workout, telling Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com that Murray is "doing better" after missing the Cardinals' last two games before the bye. The Cardinals' first Week 9 injury report will be released Thursday and will indicate whether Murray is practicing as a limited or full participant, but at this stage, he appears to be trending toward starting Monday's game in Dallas.