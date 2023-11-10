Coach Jonathan Gannon said Friday that Murray will start Sunday's game against the Falcons, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The Cardinals have delayed Murray's return for a couple weeks now but will put him back under center after a disastrous outing from rookie QB Clayton Tune in the Week 9 loss to Cleveland. While it's unclear if he'll initially be as much of a rushing threat as he was in past seasons, Murray at least figures to help the Arizona passing game and offers hope for any fantasy managers counting on WR Marquise Brown or TE Trey McBride. The return to action for Murray comes exactly 11 months after he suffered an ACL tear Dec. 12 last year.