Murray is believed to have suffered a "clean" ACL tear in Monday's 27-13 loss to the Patriots and is scheduled to undergo surgery along with another procedure to stitch up the meniscus in his left knee at some point between Christmas Day and New Year's Day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Murray will "pre-hab" for two or three weeks before surgery, with the decision to delay the procedure expected to provide ample time for the swelling in his knee to dissipate while enabling the quarterback to maintain as much flexibility as possible. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that once he has the surgery, Murray will require an estimated 6-to-8 months of recovery time. If that timeline holds, Murray should be on track to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, though he could be limited at the start of training camp and may not be available for preseason action. In the meantime, the Cardinals plan to have veteran Colt McCoy start the remaining four games of the current season, beginning with Sunday's matchup with the Broncos.