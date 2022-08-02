Coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Tuesday that Murray (illness) is "feeling better" and that he hopes the QB can return practice by the end of the week, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
In the meantime, Murray who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been participating in meetings virtually. Additionally, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site notes that Murray had his right wrist checked out during Friday's practice, but added via Kingsbury that the signal caller's wrist is improving. While Murray is unable to practice, Colt McCoy will take Arizona's first-team QB reps.
