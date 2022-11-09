Murray was a non-participant at Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals' first injury report of Week 10 is merely an estimate, but Murray wouldn't have taken part if the team had held an actual practice. As such, his status will be one to watch Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's game at the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Tosses two TDs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Comes up short despite big numbers•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Efficient in Week 7 win•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Inefficient through air•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Struggles continue•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Produces three TDs in Sunday's win•