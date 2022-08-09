Coach Kliff Kingbury said Murray's practice participation has been limited due to a sore wrist recently, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Kingsbury downplayed the issue, saying it's essentially maintenance rather than a real injury. Murray isn't likely to play in Friday's preseason opener against Cincinnati, though that presumably would've been the case even if his wrist wasn't sore.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Practicing Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Has chance to practice Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Could return to practice soon•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Tests positive for COVID•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Lands five-year extension•
-
Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Expected to make offseason debut•