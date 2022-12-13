Murray (knee) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Patriots.

Murray was originally deemed questionable, but it was already a foregone conclusion that he would miss the rest of Monday's game. He was crying on the cart after suffering the non-contact knee injury, realizing that a season-ending injury is the likeliest outcome at this point. Colt McCoy replaced Murray under center Monday. Murray is set for an MRI and additional testing to determine the exact nature of the injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.