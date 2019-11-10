Murray completed 27 of 44 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Cardinals' 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 38 yards.

Murray put together the fourth 300-yard effort of his nascent career in the close loss, and he had the Cardinals in the game until the very last play, a last-gasp heave in which Arizona tried to argue for pass interference. Murray had his connection with Christian Kirk in top form, as he hit the second-year wideout for touchdown passes of 33, 69 and 15 yards during the contest. The 2019 first overall pick has multiple touchdown passes in back-to-back games after a five-game stretch where he failed to notch any scoring throws in four contests. Murray will look to continue his development in the fantasy-friendly air raid offense in a Week 11 rematch versus the 49ers.