Murray completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Cardinals' 42-34 win over the Saints on Thursday night. He also rushed seven times for 30 yards, threw a two-point conversion pass and committed a fumble that he recovered.

While the Cardinals exploded for 42 points, the defense provided a major lift with a pair of pick-sixes. Murray also had a very public heated exchange with head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline during the first half, but he went on to display immediate chemistry with the returning DeAndre Hopkins, who was making his season debut after completing a six-game suspension. Murray connected with Hopkins on 10 occasions for 103 yards, and he hit Greg Dortch for a five-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter for his one scoring toss, which was preceded by a two-point conversion pass to Zach Ertz following the second of the Cardinals' back-to-back pick-sixes late in the first half. Murray also targeted newcomer Robbie Anderson once, and the entire offense should have a chance to be much more cohesive with the extra time afforded ahead of a Week 8 road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 30.