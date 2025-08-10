Murray completed seven of eight passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for nine yards during the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Murray's night got off to a rousing start in the form of 12- and 15-yard completions to Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison, respectively, which he bookended with his pair of scrambles. However, Murray's third pass attempt -- intended for Harrison -- was picked off, although he bounced back to lead a 10-play, 67-yard march on his next possession that culminated in a field goal. Murray had several more noteworthy connections during the drive, including a 21-yard strike to Trey McBride and two completions to Greg Dortch that totaled that amount as well. The interception aside, it was a positive start to preseason for the veteran signal-caller, who'll next face the Broncos on the road next Saturday night in Arizona's second preseason tilt.