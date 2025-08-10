Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Exceeds 100 total yards Saturday
Murray completed seven of eight passes for 96 yards with no touchdowns and one interception while adding two rushes for nine yards during the Cardinals' 20-17 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday night.
Murray's night got off to a rousing start in the form of 12- and 15-yard completions to Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison, respectively, which he bookended with his pair of scrambles. However, Murray's third pass attempt -- intended for Harrison -- was picked off, although he bounced back to lead a 10-play, 67-yard march on his next possession that culminated in a field goal. Murray had several more noteworthy connections during the drive, including a 21-yard strike to Trey McBride and two completions to Greg Dortch that totaled that amount as well. The interception aside, it was a positive start to preseason for the veteran signal-caller, who'll next face the Broncos on the road next Saturday night in Arizona's second preseason tilt.
