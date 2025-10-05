Murray sustained a foot injury during Sunday's game against the Titans, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Murray walked to the locker room in the third quarter after bungling a snap off his facemask that resulted in a lost fumble. Jacoby Brissett will direct the Cardinals offense for as long as Murray is sidelined. At the time of his exit, Murray had completed 19 of 25 passes for 194 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions and rushed four times for 25 yards and one TD.