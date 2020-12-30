Murray (lower leg) is expected to participate in practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Murray suffered what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury on the final drive of last weekend's loss to the 49ers, but coach Kliff Kingsbury has since said that he's "hopeful" the second-year signal-caller will be available Week 17. If Murray is indeed able to handle at least limited reps to begin the practice week, it will bode well for his chances of facing the Rams on Sunday.

More News