Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that he expects Murray to be present for mandatory minicamp, Tyler Dragon of USA Today reports.

Murray is currently not present for Arizona's voluntary OTAs, which started Monday. The quarterback remains away from the team as he continues to angle for a contract extension after a tumultuous end to the Cardinals' season a year ago. Murray, who had his fifth-year option picked up by Arizona in April, has made it clear he's dissatisfied with his current contract situation, with Jeremy Fowler of ESPN even reporting the quarterback could be unwilling to suit up for Week 1 without a new deal. Fowler's report and Kingsbury's comments appear to contradict each other, so whether Murray is present or not at Arizona's mandatory minicamp, which starts in mid-June, will go a long way in determining what the Cardinals' quarterback situation may look like heading into the regular season.