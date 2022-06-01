Murray returned to the Cardinals' training facility Tuesday and is expected to be on the practice field for the first time during Arizona's voluntary OTAs, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Murray has yet to appear at any of Arizona's offseason workouts while he seeks a contract extension after a tough end to last season. Coach Kliff Kingsbury previously stated he expected the quarterback to return for mandatory minicamp, but it appears like Murray is showing his commitment to the organization by showing up for the voluntary workout.