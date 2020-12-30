Murray (lower leg) expects to suit up Sunday against the Rams in L.A., Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Murray managed some reps at Wednesday's practice, taking part in a scrambling drill, according to Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. Wednesday's injury report will reveal how much work Murray was able to handle, but he appears to be putting himself in a position to play this weekend after sustaining a lower leg issue this past Saturday against the 49ers.