The Cardinals exercised the fifth-year option on Murray's contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The move comes as no surprise, as Murray more or less has met expectations since Arizona made him the first overall pick in the 2019 draft. He's improved both his completion percentage and yards per attempt in each of his three seasons, topping out at 69.2 percent and 7.9 YPA in 2021. Murray also has combined for 70 passing touchdowns, 1,786 rushing yards and 20 more scores on the ground in 46 games. The quarterback's future with the organization has been called into question this offseason, with Murray expressing dissatisfaction with his contract and the Cardinals. Following Wednesday's news, though, Murray will be due roughly $30 million for the 2023 campaign, per Rapoport. Next season, Murray will have all of DeAndre Hopkins, James Conner, Zach Ertz, A.J. Green, Rondale Moore and potentially other offseason additions at his disposal in the passing game.