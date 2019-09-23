Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Flashes mobility in loss
Murray completed 30 of 43 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while gaining 69 rushing yards on eight carries, in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.
Some of the scrambles were by design, but Murray also spent a good portion of the game running for his life from the Carolina pass rush -- he was sacked eight times, and the lack of time he had to let routes develop accounted for his miserable 4.0 YPA. Murray is showing the tools to be a top fantasy QB, but until the Arizona offensive line can give him better protection, his production is likely to remain erratic.
