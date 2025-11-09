Murray, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a mid-foot sprain, is not expected to start again if he returns this season, "absent injury to Jacoby Brissett," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While the Cardinals haven't explicitly indication that Brissett will remain their starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, head coach Jonathan Gannon implied Tuesday that Brissett would have started Week 10 in Seattle even if Murray was fully healthy. The Cardinals then deactivated Murray a day later, and though he'll be eligible to return from IR beginning in Week 14, he looks like he could be ticketed for backup duties so long as Brissett stays healthy and continues to direct a productive offense. With that in mind, Rapoport suggests Murray may have played his last game with Arizona, potentially making the 28-year-old signal-caller a trade or cut candidate during the upcoming offseason. Murray is already fully guaranteed $36.8 million for 2026, and he'll be guaranteed an additional $19.5 million in base salary for 2027 if he remains on the roster through March 16.