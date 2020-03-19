Cardinals' Kyler Murray: Gets another weapon
The Cardinals provided Murray with another proven wide receiver following the acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins from the Texans.
Despite having few reliable WR options beyond Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk and an uneven ground game until the midseason addition of Kenyan Drake in 2019, Murray completed 64 percent of his passes en route to 3,722 yards (15th in the NFL), 20 touchdowns (21st) and 12 interceptions (tied for 11th) as a rookie. Murray also ripped off 544 yards at 5.8 YPC -- both good for second behind last year's MVP Lamar Jackson -- and added four more scores on the ground. It's safe to consider that stat line as Murray's floor, and the 22-year-old's ceiling has been boosted with Hopkins, a perennial 1,000-yard receiver who's averaged 1.1 20-plus-yard catches per game in seven pro seasons, on board.
